Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

