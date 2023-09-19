Royal Fund Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.50%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

