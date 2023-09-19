Royal Fund Management LLC Has $802,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $252.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

