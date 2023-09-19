Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $283.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.55. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.