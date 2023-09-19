Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $347.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

