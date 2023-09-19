Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $518,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOG opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.21.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

