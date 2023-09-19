Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.