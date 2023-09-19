Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,316,867,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $284,991,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.