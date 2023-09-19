RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

