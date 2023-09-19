RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,784,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in RTX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in RTX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

