RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

