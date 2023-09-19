Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 1.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,381,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,752. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

