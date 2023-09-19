Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,581. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.