Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.93. 12,059,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,381,367. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

