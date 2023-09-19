Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $592,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

