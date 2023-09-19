Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

