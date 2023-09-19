Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Raised by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $47.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 224,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,092. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

