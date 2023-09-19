Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

