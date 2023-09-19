Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.