Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,511 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. ITT comprises 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $103.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

