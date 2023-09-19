Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,530 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. PACCAR comprises about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

