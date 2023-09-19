Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

