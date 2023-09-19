Sciencast Management LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

