Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.