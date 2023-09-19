Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.16 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Citigroup makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of C stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

