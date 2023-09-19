Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,847 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.