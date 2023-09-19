Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,161 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.0 %

MSM stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

