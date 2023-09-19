Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Graco makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGG opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

