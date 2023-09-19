Sciencast Management LP Takes $760,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.