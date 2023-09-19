Sciencast Management LP Takes $852,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

