Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.