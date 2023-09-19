Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.