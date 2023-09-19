Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

