Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Boeing by 1,050.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

