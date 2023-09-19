Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Science Applications International worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

