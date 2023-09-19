Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.49.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.56. 359,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,301. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of C$419.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2367942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.