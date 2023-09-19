Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.49.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of C$419.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2367942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
