Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.01. 309,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,421,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Specifically, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Semtech Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Semtech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 494.2% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 480,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 134.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 619,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 38.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

