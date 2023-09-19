SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

SFL stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SFL by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,172,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 725,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after buying an additional 206,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SFL by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SFL by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 242,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

