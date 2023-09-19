Shah Capital Management Sells 400,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Shah Capital Management cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises approximately 5.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.99% of Genworth Financial worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

