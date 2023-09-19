Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.7 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -315.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

