Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.