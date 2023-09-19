Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.5% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

