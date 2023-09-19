Shira Ridge Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $256.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.