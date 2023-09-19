Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.