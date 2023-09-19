Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

