Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
