Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLG opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.