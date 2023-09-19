Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $703,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.