Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases 2,978 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IFRA opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.