Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Decreases By 5.8%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.0 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. Acciona has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Acciona from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

